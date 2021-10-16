I think it’s very important to understand that our republic was not in danger on Jan. 6th. Ongoing articles in the editorial pages and the left-wing media would have you believe the so-called insurrection was worst than 9/11 or Pearl Harbor. It is clear that the events of Jan. 6th occurred mainly because of the lack of security. If there was proper security, the couple hundred delinquents would never have entered the Capitol.
These delinquents do not represent me or the millions of conservative Americans who have a deep affection for our history, support our constitution and love our liberty.
The true insurrection began in 2016, when Hillary Clinton schemed with the FBI to start the Russian collusion hoax to undermine Donald Trump. That was the true Russian inference in the 2016 election. It continued with the news media labeling Trump as a fascist, traitor, dictator and racist throughout his term as president. Never before has an overwhelming majority of the press conspired with a political party to subvert the president.
The insurrection continued in the 2020 election by multiple states changing election laws through their governor and/or secretary of state and not through their state legislature. These abrupt changes, the politicization of COVID-19, and the media’s anti-Trump antics and pro-Biden sentiments moved many to feel there was a conspiratorial aspect to the election.
This insurrection continues today with the evils eroding the foundations of our nation for their own power.
MARC FORBES
Berlin, Maryland
Editor’s note: While it’s still difficult to determine exactly how many supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, it is known how many people have been charged with doing so. As of Oct. 13, the FBI had arrested and charged more than 670 people with crimes connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.