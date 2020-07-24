The cataclysmic unraveling of America today can be traced back to ancient Israel where God’s people were conditionally chosen to be a nation of holy priests to carry the message of salvation to the world but they refused.
The Jews killed their savior so God cast them out of their country for most of 2,000 years but not before issuing the “great commission” to his disciples which became the church we know today. James Ussher records the date as AD 33.
When Israel refused God he took back everything he gave them, including the Temple in Jerusalem which was the cultural center of Jewish life. Beginning in AD 70 there would be no temple as in the captivity because God didn’t leave anything to return to.
From that time forward, Jerusalem became barren as the Gospel began its westward movement from Israel to eventually becoming embraced by England who, for awhile, sent out more Christian missionaries throughout the world than anyone.
It was the time of Prime Ministers William Gladstone and Benjamin Disraeli, a time when it was said the “sun never set on the British flag” because God had been so good to the British people. They held possessions around the globe. But eventually that came to an end as Britain lost its ardor for God.
Somewhere along the way, God began replacing England with America. In the 1800s, the Frenchman, Alexis de Tocqueville, was alleged to have said America was great because he had heard church bells ringing all across the country.
At any rate, we replaced England with a triple AAA rating in 1875. From there America skyrocketed to international fame and power. We detest the term “empire” but that’s what we were until recently when calamities began slamming us relentlessly.
What is happening is God taking back all the conditional good things he gave us. He is not calling us to repentance; he’s come to bring us plagues and pestilences for our disobedience as he’s always done. The plague called COVID-19 is just one of many he uses.
Just as God shut down the church in Jerusalem he has shut down the churches in America by heathen decrees. The sound of gunfire, wailing sirens and organized mayhem have silenced the church bells and the church doesn’t care!
CALVIN LACY
Hertford
Of course jealous Trump would denigrate Fauci
It was inevitable that President Donald Trump would try to “distance” himself from Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Dr. Fauci has a moral conscience. Donald Trump is without a conscience of any kind.
Dr. Fauci knows what he’s talking about when he presents actual facts or even his intelligent guesses about the coronavirus pandemic. Donald Trump is ignorant of anything that doesn’t have to do with his own giant ego.
Dr. Fauci has integrity. Donald Trump has none.
Because of his many human and professional virtues, Dr. Fauci has become a very popular person in America. News channels love to interview him. He’s very direct, truthful and sincere.
Donald Trump is jealous of Dr. Fauci’s popularity, and so he — Trump — has decided to denigrate and distance himself from Fauci. Trump wants all the light for himself.
Dr. Fauci is ready and willing to give Trump all the light he demands. Fauci will keep his conscience, intelligence, honesty and love of America intact.
JERRY GILL
Hertford