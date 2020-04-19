China is determined to become the number one military and economic power of the world. The recent trade agreement signed by President Trump, political friction in the U.S., the COVID-19 pandemic, and the national shutdown of business are distractions leading to the possible downfall of the way of life as we have lived it.
The U.S. is indebted to China for billions of dollars and payday is coming. Much of this debacle was caused by outsourcing of American manufacturing to foreign countries such as China to the point that is almost impossible to purchase products made in the U.S.
The COVID-19 pandemic came from China and many financial centers in the U.S., such as New York City and Charlotte, have reported some of the highest death rates from the virus.
Were those Chinese actions a coincidence? The Chinese government is not a friend of the U.S.
Frank Roberts Jr.
Elizabeth City