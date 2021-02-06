Last week, from Jan. 25-31, 2021 American Red Cross Disaster Teams across the 53 counties in Eastern North Carolina helped 28 households affected by disasters, mostly home fires. They helped 81 people displaced by disasters.
Red Cross offers financial assistance for immediate needs such as shelter, food and clothing. Volunteers ensure families don’t have to face tough times alone.
We are looking for two compassionate individuals in the Elizabeth City area who want to help families that are affected by disasters of all sizes — from home fires to hurricanes.
Want to become a member of the Red Cross Disaster Team?
It's easy to get started. Just go to our volunteer portal at www.redcross.org/volunteertoday, email me at Elisabeth.grant@redcross.org, or call me at 252-933-7386 for more information.
ELISABETH FARNSWORTH GRANT
Wilson
Editor's note: Grant is the volunteer recruitment specialist for the American Red Cross in Eastern North Carolina.