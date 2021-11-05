Dr. Leon Reed Adams recently wrote an amazing book on “Evil and Greed.”
The book captures all components of evil and greed and offers an intellectual analysis and changing pattern on the application of greed.
Reed eloquently argues that evil is pervasive, that greed is one of the critical determinants of evil, and that scientists and we as a society have failed to adequately acknowledge the role of social group forces in that process.
Indicators and evidence of the validity of this argument confront each of us every day; yet we do not typically act in the collective good. Instead, individuals are rewarded with money or power.
Reed further argues that the ancient phenomena of disliking those outside our “own group” and trusting those within our group may be the most important casual factor in evil, greed and hate.
Finally, this book will answer many significant questions regarding the “in and out” group and how this basic philosophy affects various groups economically and socially.
HEZEKIAH BROWN
Elizabeth City