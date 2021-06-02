...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia,
including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina,
Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Northampton,
Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Western Currituck. In southeast
Virginia, Chesapeake, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of
Wight, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk,
Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach, and York.
* Through Friday morning
* Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy
rain, are expected this afternoon through tonight. Much of the
region has already received locally heavy rainfall Wednesday
evening. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected this
afternoon and tonight, with locally higher amounts possible.
This will lead to the potential for flash flooding.
* Low lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers and locations
with poor drainage could become inundated with floodwater and
inaccessible. Flooding of roadways and road closures are also
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
