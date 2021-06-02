One of the most difficult and saddest things I had to do when I worked the ramp shift at Frontier Airlines was unloading a coffin holding the body of a fallen soldier.
There were many during the years of the Vietnam War, way too many.
These past few days the images shown on TV of the flag-draped coffins coming home at Andrews Air Force Base brought back those memories.
Inscribed on a war memorial are these words: "For your tomorrow, we gave our today."
We should never forget those words and what they mean.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City