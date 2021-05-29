Memorial Day is a time to honor those who gave their last full measure of devotion to America and the oppressed throughout the world.
I don’t know the final thoughts of those who perished in battle. Obviously they rose to the challenge of their duties. To fulfill military duties a person must have certain characteristics: selflessness, courage, honor, and dedication to the mission and to their buddies, to name a few.
What does it take to throw oneself on a grenade to save another? Imagine the fear and the courage of the soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy or the Marines who engaged in house-to-house battles in Iraq. The entire military is filled with acts of bravery and dedication. This Memorial Day, we as a people, must never forget their bravery and dedication. They were selfless; we call them patriots, and rightfully so.
Unfortunately, I worry that patriotism is a flickering light, evident by the few American flags on display and the low attendance at ceremonies of remembrance.
And we wonder why kids are different. It’s because we don’t teach patriotism or show it anymore. A sure sign of patriotism is presenting honor to the ultimate sacrifices made for our liberties. I pray that America can unite in patriotism and flourish.
This Memorial Day, honor the brave souls that have made the supreme sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy.
DANIEL SERIK
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author is a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Editorial on Womble decision based on hearsay, speculation
The editorial opinion over three columns in your May 26 edition concerning the decision by District Attorney Andrew Womble to not seek criminal charges against the Pasquotank deputies who fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr. was very subjective and based on hearsay and speculation.
If the writer of the editorial was present at the scene he could be more objective. District Attorney Womble is an elected officer of the court and privy to more information than the demonstrators harassing many of the citizens on the streets of Elizabeth City.
If a person misfired a gun at another’s body and then ran off, the perpetrator would still be liable for a capital felony. If a drug dealer sold or attempted to sell drugs to a loved one, that career would be over for good.
Justice is not always fair to the victim when a felon charged with a felony plea-bargains in court for a much lesser sentence. An automobile can be used as lethal weapon even if is not a gun.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City