In reference to your letter to the editor titled, “Stick to the facts on the Confederate monuments,” I would say the letter-writer needs to get his facts straight.
First off, the Union army did not occupy the South at the time these monuments were erected. The Reconstruction Era had ended.
The verifiable facts are: the monuments were erected and paid for by the Daughters of the Confederacy during the early days of the 20th century and into the first two decades, at a time when the white South was striving to reclaim its dominance over the region; the Black communities of the South were increasingly finding economic and political solvency during the last decade of the 19th century, and the first decade of the 20th century against many odds and the white communities were not happy with the results; and the monuments were erected as a reminder to the Black communities of who was in charge, and with a view to the future of the South as a dominant white culture.
According to UNC Charlotte historian Karen Cox, “Their (Daughters of Confederacy's) goal, in all the work they did, was to prepare future generations of white Southerners to respect and defend the principles of the Confederacy.” In addition to the monuments, there was a wholesale rejection of school textbooks which stated that slavery was a central cause of the Civil War, even though it was and Confederate documents of cessation clearly state this as irrefutable fact.
During this period, the Daughters of the Confederacy also praised the efforts of the Ku Klux Klan and gave speeches that misrepresented the cruelty of chattel slavery in the South and defended the actions of slave owners. There is much more but these are the basic facts surrounding the erection of these monuments.
And, yes, we must not erase history. But we must also represent all of the facts of history and not whitewash the realities of chattel slavery. I am sure that many contemporary white Southerners are sincere in their belief that they are looking to “heritage not hate” when they defend the monuments and flags. However, they must also be cognizant of the facts surrounding not only the cause of the Civil War, but also the aftermath that reverberates throughout our society today. The heritage they are defending is rife with cruelty and horrors at the expense of people who were ripped from their native lands to become “property,” at the behest of men whose only concern was how to best make a profit.
Removing these monuments to the Confederate dead does not erase history. Rather, it corrects it in favor of the entire story, and a more equitable representation of society, asking that we acknowledge the diversity of humans that have and continue to contribute to a country that continues to evolve. And as painful as this evolution may be, it is necessary for the future of our entire society.
ROBERT KELLY-GOSS
Elizabeth City