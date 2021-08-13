I agree with Susan Haines' letter concerning property taxes. Yes, renters pay property taxes as a part of their rent. Property owners pass on the tax increases to the renter as they occur.

I also agree with Haines that if columnist Holly Audette does not realize this, yes, she needs to go back to school. I also agree that if Mrs. Audette is so unhappy living in Elizabeth City, perhaps she consider relocating. I know some Realtors who would be glad to help her.

CARL PICKELL

Elizabeth City