For the second time in less than six weeks, columnist Holly Audette has stated that renters do not pay property taxes. As Ms. Audette frequently tells us, she is a business owner, so I’m sure when Ms. Audette calculates what to charge her customers at her bed and breakfast, property taxes are part of the overhead used in the equation.
The same holds true for landlords. When they determine what to charge for rent, property taxes are part of the overhead. If she thinks a property owner does not pass on property taxes to the renter she needs to go back to school. Also, if Ms. Audette is so unhappy living in Elizabeth City, perhaps she should consider relocating.
SUSAN HAINES
Elizabeth City