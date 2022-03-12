Windy with thunderstorms, some heavy in the morning...periods of rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Morning high of 65F with temps falling sharply to near 35. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 23F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
I'm writing in reference to a recent letter from one of your contributors who said in the March 4 edition that “a large part of Elizabeth City residents don’t even pay taxes.”
This seems to be a common misconception in this area. If people think renters don't pay taxes, they should have a chat with landlords. Trust me: property taxes are calculated according to the rent charged.
As for the new establishments that gave the writer so much pleasure, many of them received “grants” from the city. Where does the writer think the city gets the funds for these grants? Taxes.
As for bemoaning that his home was reassessed at an increase of $36,000, maybe he should consider that he got a really good buy on his home. He should be happy with his increase — my reassessment was more than twice his amount.