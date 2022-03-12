I'm writing in reference to a recent letter from one of your contributors who said in the March 4 edition that “a large part of Elizabeth City residents don’t even pay taxes.”

This seems to be a common misconception in this area. If people think renters don't pay taxes, they should have a chat with landlords. Trust me: property taxes are calculated according to the rent charged.

As for the new establishments that gave the writer so much pleasure, many of them received “grants” from the city. Where does the writer think the city gets the funds for these grants? Taxes.

As for bemoaning that his home was reassessed at an increase of $36,000, maybe he should consider that he got a really good buy on his home. He should be happy with his increase — my reassessment was more than twice his amount.

SUSAN HAINES

Elizabeth City