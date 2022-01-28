The Providence Road bridge into Oxford Heights will fail sooner rather than later. Slapping a coat of asphalt on it does not rectify its problems. The emergency exit is very poorly designed and opened only when we have all given up hopes to get out.
Ambulances, fire trucks, gas trucks, trash trucks, school buses all must use this bridge. It has gotten to the point that we wait to see if these heavy vehicles will make it before we cross over.
I hope the city will consider our neighborhood as a vital part of our community and also consider that our city and EMS workers also utilize this bridge.
KELSEY FULGHAM
Elizabeth City
Editor's note: Elizabeth City City Council voted in December to award a nearly $1.5 million construction contract to T.A. Loving Company of Goldsboro to replace the Providence Road bridge. Construction is supposed to start next month and take 120 days to complete.
