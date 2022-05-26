On Saturday, four of the six columns on your editorial pages focused on “Replacement Theory.” These columns described this theory as racist, anti-Christian and opposed to American values.
But wait. This replacement theory is based on fact. Thousands of undocumented migrants are flowing into our country illegally.
Why would a political party put outsiders’ needs ahead of those of its own citizens? The answer is clear: for the party’s advantage and for its members’ own personal wealth and power.
The Democratic Party is allowing Replacement Theory to occur so it can fundamentally transform America. The Democratic Party, after decades of pushing America further left, has become tired of the slow progress. They have gone all-in with the progressive leftist belief in absolute majority.
They believe these people will be dependent upon them for citizenship, services and more. They want a voting bloc they can control that’s even larger than the African-Americans. Why?
Even now with the executive and legislative branches in Democratic control, some of the party’s policies and plans are being stifled. Democrats are furious at the mechanisms within our government to protect the minority party — furious they can’t have absolute control.
This unlawful invasion is an attempt to steal Texas, the U.S. Supreme Court and, ultimately, your liberty.
Democratic politicians from Wilson to Roosevelt, from Lyndon Johnson to Obama and now Biden, have been selling out the principles and philosophies of the founding fathers for decades. These unscrupulous politicians continue to erode the founding principles and your liberty with their obsession for power.
We should all welcome a safe, controlled and diverse immigration policy. We should also be concerned about our modern political leaders’ motives.
Our nation was founded by virtuous earthly men for the purpose of liberty. This liberty is a gift and must be cherished and protected by all who wish to be called an American.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: A number of news outlets, including NPR and The New York Times, have recently pointed out that “Replacement Theory” — a conspiracy theory that nonwhites are being brought into the U.S. and other Western countries to “replace white voters to achieve a political agenda” — has become mainstream thought on the U.S. political right. According to NPR, a recent “large-sample AP/NORC poll found that a third of respondents agreed that there is a group of people in this country who are trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants who agree with their political views.”