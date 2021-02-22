The worst racists around are the blind followers of the likes of Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright and the now long gone-Golden Frinks, whom I knew very well back in Edenton in the 1950s.
If people, regardless of their skin color, want justice and respect, they need to do it like various other ethnic folks have done: by earning it and taking their chances in the courts as others have done. Don't challenge our law enforcement officials in the streets. That is nothing but "suicide by police."
Folks of color were not the only ones run down by their own tribal chiefs, dragged to the docks, sold to Dutch traders and then hauled against their will to South America nations and southern U.S. ports to be sold into slavery.
It was a shame, but if you want to be one of us, lay the blame where it should be and stop blaming others here in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
My classmate, our close family cousin, and others we knew and cherished died for the likes of Sharpton who isn't worthy to walk among those who have paid the price and fought off invaders from many, many nations around the world.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh