Lordy! Lordy! Love the story about the Kohl's stores not stocking MyPillows because of our main man, Mike Lindell, the inventor and founder of the company, and his hard-hitting-on-target documentary about how the Nov. 3 national election was stolen. I am a believer without question.
The attack on Lindell backfired on the few retailers who should regret getting involved in this leftist, anti-American and off-the-wall foolishness.
Costco went public and said their sales of Lindell's MyPillows are up. And even off-the-chart Google reported MyPillow sales went up 40% after that.
I take it Lindell hit them where it hurts, and that is, in their pocketbook. If you've not seen Lindell's documentary, look it up on YouTube and enjoy.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh
Editor's note: There remains no credible evidence the Nov. 3 presidential election was stolen.