The headline in The Daily Advance on Saturday, May 15, that the governor had relaxed most COVID-19 restrictions was welcome news.
Later that day I was at Northeastern High School doing a track workout. On the field there was a group of young men playing a pickup game of touch football. I enjoyed seeing them having so much fun, laughing, cajoling with one another. I think it helped to make my workout go more smoothly and enjoyable.
The next day, after church, it was pleasant to go into a restaurant maskless and be seated — no longer at a unrestricted table. It also will be welcome to do my grocery shopping and not have to enter one door and exit another and have to navigate oneway aisles.
All of this is helping use to feel more of a return to normalcy. It’s been a long time, but we are getting there. Slow, but sure!
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
No facts to cite when describing another as racist
I am responding to Mr. Trevor Henderson’s letter in your May 15-17 edition that called out another letter-writer as having a “racial bias.”
Mr. Henderson mentions the factual evidence to justify his criticism of the writer for providing what he called unsolicited advice. But there was no factual content for Mr. Henderson to call out someone as being racially biased.
Mr. Henderson must have superior judgment abilities to make these assertions. As far as I see that is just his opinion, which is what letters do here.
“Do not judge and you will not be judged. Who are you to judge your neighbor?”
BALDIN RENNER
Elizabeth City