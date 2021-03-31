It would be an honor to answer the question posed by a letter-writer in the March 27-29th edition of The Daily Advance. His question was why, if we claim to be a Christian nation, do we do so much wrong toward each other and then get dressed up and go to church on Sunday morning?
Here’s my answer: America was founded as a Christian nation. The Declaration of Independence as well as direct quotes from the founding fathers makes this quite clear. Because of the founding principles of Christianity, along with the right spirit in following them, this country has grown and prospered unlike any nation on planet earth.
However, something has happened hasn’t it? Yes, something has indeed happened but it it didn’t happen overnight. America as a whole has abandoned the very Biblical principles of its founding. This country has stumbled and needs to stand back up.
There is a very different spirit that is driving much of America today. The Bible has been thrown out of our schools, God has been declared dead, and the core structure of the family has been decimated. To make matters worse, our colleges and universities teach that we came from a pool of goo and that America is “bad.”
I would also add, we see overwhelmingly negative news being reported rather the positive.
You can pretty much guess where I am going with this: We need a return people! We need to return to what has worked, will work and will continue to work.
In the right spirit we as individuals and as a nation must return and practice the very Christian principles that drove America’s founding. Then hearts and minds can be changed and righteousness can be restored. It is not too late —yet.
RAY CLARKE SR.
Elizabeth City