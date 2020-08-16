I am in favor of removing the Confederate monument from the public space near the Pasquotank County Courthouse. The Confederacy was founded on the principle that blacks were subhuman, and that white people should be allowed to own them, mistreat them, even kill them if they wished. The monument was placed there, not to honor the Confederate dead, but to send a message to black folks to know their place. Moving this monument to another location on private property, or to a museum as a reminder of a tragic chapter in our nation’s history, is the right thing to do.
My husband’s parents were both Holocaust survivors. They were called subhuman, vermin, criminals, and deviants because of their Jewish faith. As children, they fled Poland on foot with their families as the Nazis were closing in. They lost their homes, their possessions, their livelihood, and their dignity. Their lifelong neighbors didn’t lift a finger to help them. They made it to Russia, where they barely survived the war.
After Hitler was defeated, they spent several miserable years in refugee camps in Europe, because no countries wanted the Jews who had managed to survive. Finally, they were sponsored by a Jewish relief organization to come to America. They arrived at Ellis Island on a boat with $26, no education beyond the third grade, no ability to speak English, and their 6-month-old baby. That baby grew up to become a doctor who has cared for the people of this region for almost 40 years. His name is Karl Brandspigel.
When I think of how the Confederate monument by the courthouse must make black people feel, I think about how my 97-year-old father-in-law would feel if a statue honoring his oppressors was in the same place. It would be offensive. It would be painful. It would be humiliating. How could I explain to him why my friends and neighbors thought it was OK for that monument to be there? Then I imagine black parents explaining the Confederate monument to their child.
There are some wrongs that cannot be righted. This is not one of those. We can fix this, and we should. Move the statue. Right this wrong.
NITA COLEMAN
Elizabeth City