My memory says that the Second Amendment begins, "A well-regulated militia, being necessary for the security of the state." That sets the boundaries for all the words that follow.
The right to bear arms belongs to a member of a well-regulated militia" who is protecting the security of the state, not the security of himself or of any other citizen. The security of the state is more important than the security of any individual citizen of the state. According to the opening words of the amendment, the right to bear arms is only for members of "a well-regulated militia."
If you announce that you are going to talk about dogs, you violate unity if you later mention "lions and tigers and bears." Oh my.
I doubt that Kyle Rittenhouse, the actor, was a member of any militia. OK, apparently his acting was good enough to fool enough of the right people enough of the time.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City