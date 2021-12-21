You can write whatever you please on a blank slate, but without the equivalent of instinct, the slate has neither the inclination to apply, nor even the ability to understand, what’s written on it.
Contrary to the cardinal assumption of classic liberalism, human nature logically cannot be a blank slate, and social engineering will always be best futile and at worst monstrous.
And considering the likelihood that curiosity and skepticism are instinctive in humans, it ought not be a surprise when a political philosophy which is hostile to human instinct proves itself to be hostile to anything akin to open-mindedness as well.
By the way, the reason that independents often support the political right is that social engineering — which tends to be more a phenomenon of the left than of the right — is usually extremely low on any independent-minded person’s list of favorite things.
But sometimes, the cowardice, hypocrisy and authoritarianism of the right become too great to bear, hence our at least occasional alliances with the left.
And is it really worse to make common cause with self-deluded liberals than it is to sell your soul to a self-serving nihilist? Really?
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City
Road to bondage: History repeating itself in US
Alexander Fraser Tytler, a Scottish history professor at the University of Edinburgh, said the following in 1787 about the fall of the Athenian Republic some 2,000 years ago:
“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship.”
Tytler continues: “The average age of the world’s greatest civilizations has been 200 years. These nations have progressed through this sequence: from bondage to spiritual faith; from spiritual faith to great courage; from courage to liberty; from liberty to abundance; from abundance to selfishness; from selfishness to apathy; from apathy to dependence; from dependence back into bondage.”
Sound familiar, Joe Biden?
We currently are almost in that last stage of history.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh