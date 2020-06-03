On May 8th, we marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Over 400,000 U.S. military personnel died in that war, and thousands were maimed in both body and mind.
Americans of every walk of life served and died in the Second World War, and each served with a common goal.
Thousands of African Americans also served and died in the war. They overcame segregation and prejudice to serve with valor and distinction. Their individual acts of courage and sacrifice were exemplified by the Tuskegee Airmen and the Montford Point Marines, among others.
What would they say about the state of affairs we are witnessing today?
Certainly they would be disgusted by the brutal death of George Floyd and the carnage that followed. These black men and women of World War II can teach all of us about carnage and injustice.
How did they overcome prejudice and still fight a war? I am not qualified to answer that.
Perhaps they believed that to burn down their own barracks in protest would only cause more harm to themselves and others. So instead, they chose to serve with pride and courage. And ultimately they were victorious.
I met a few Tuskegee Airmen at the Wright Brothers Memorial. Each was a distinguished and successful gentleman. I also know the daughter of one who lives here in Elizabeth City. She, too, is distinguished and successful.
Recently, an elderly black man went to great lengths, not to mention a lot of sweat, to help me with a flat tire. I’ll spare the details, but simply say this: it was an example of one man helping another man in need, regardless of skin color.
This is what our veterans served for, all of them. This is the America 99.9 percent of us want.
Keep in mind that the so-called anarchists and political pundits use these kinds of incidents for political advantage. They will divide us for their own interests, and it’s us who will suffer the consequences.
So yes, anger over Mr. Floyd’s death is right. However, rioting will only cause more death and shatter business dreams and entire communities for years to come.
Justice will be served. I am sure law enforcement officers across America are sickened by the conduct of the officers involved in Mr. Floyd’s death.
But if we destroy our communities and more lives, the sacrifices of the great men and women who served and died will have been in vain. This will dishonor them, and shame us.
Prejudice has harmed this nation enough. Let’s not let Mr. Floyd’s death feed it further. We have serious problems to solve here. I pray our leaders can bring us together to resolve them once and for all.
DAN SERIK
Elizabeth City