Alexander Fraser Tytler, a Scottish history professor at the University of Edinburgh, said the following in 1787 about the fall of the Athenian Republic some 2,000 years ago:
“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship.”
Tytler continues: “The average age of the world’s greatest civilizations has been 200 years. These nations have progressed through this sequence: from bondage to spiritual faith; from spiritual faith to great courage; from courage to liberty; from liberty to abundance; from abundance to selfishness; from selfishness to apathy; from apathy to dependence; from dependence back into bondage.”
Sound familiar, Joe Biden?
We currently are almost in that last stage of history.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh