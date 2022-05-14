Over the last few years, the Marxist insurrection has been attacking America from every direction. Attacks on our founding, on police and justice, on capitalism, on the constitution and our liberty have come viciously and often.
This is a war waged by radical leftists. The only question is whether these leftists represent the minority or the majority of the Democratic voters. Because we know they represent the elected Democratic leaders.
Last week, an unprecedented and unethical leak occurred at the U.S. Supreme Court. This leak threatens the sanctity of the court thus the rule of law in our nation.
We should not be surprised by these actions. Democratic leaders have for years insulted the court whenever they do not like a verdict or a justice’s views.
They have made the court political by emphasizing ideology over the constitution.
Roe v. Wade was a decision not based on the U.S. Constitution but on the whims of activist judges. These judges took the power away from state legislatures to make the law.
If this decision holds, then the states can again decide the matter. This is an important check and balance on our government called federalism.
Federalism allows for more than one governing body, with states deciding many of their policies under the 10th Amendment.
We have gradually seen more and more power concentrating in Washington. As the old proverb says, “Absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
Washington is corrupt. We must return to federalism to thwart our own destruction.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City
Up is not only now down, disputing it is treachery
Anyone who questions the divinity of Caesar thereby rejects Christ.
Anyone who wants to preserve the republican system of government is a RINO, or Republican in name only.
Anyone who isn’t terrified of existence itself is weak and unmanly.
Anyone who disputes these alternative facts is a brainwashed threat to individualism.
Such paradoxical times we live in.
I’m reminded of the words of the biblical prophet Isaiah who said in Isaiah 5:20: “Woe to those who call what is bad, good, and what is good, bad; who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness.”