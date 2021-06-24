How large a raise should City Council award our city employees? Based upon a just-released study commissioned by this same council, our workers’ current pay is well below that of their peers in similar-size communities.
A 3% pay increase for most city employees has already been approved by council, which will trigger a 5-cent property tax increase in our city’s proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget. However, according to City Manager Montre Freeman, it would require a 10-cent property tax increase to bring our employees pay up to par.
Of course, it is impossible to discuss this situation without reflecting on the ill-timed 36% pay raise that council voted themselves last year. An additional $250 each month, for every member of Council (more for the mayor and mayor pro tem) smack dab in the middle of the COVID-19 induced economic meltdown that ravaged many of their constituents. It was the most ridiculous decision this long time observer has ever witnessed from our elected city officials. Service on our City Council was never designed to provide a second income.
Therefore, I suggest that if council wants to invoke a 10-cent property tax increase to grant our city employees a meaningful raise, they should first roll back their own $250-a-month pay increase from last year. Then, include themselves in whatever percentage pay increase they approve for our city employees on Monday evening. That is both fair and appropriate.
BILL HIEMER
Elizabeth City