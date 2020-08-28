I was delighted to see an opinion letter addressing Bertrand Russell and his philosophy this week.
Mr. Jim Bridges wanted to point out an error by Russell, the British philosopher and mathematician who lived from 1872–1970, implying that his philosophy was about showing off and provoking thought.
In the spirit of philosophical discussion, one of the higher functions of human civilization, I respectfully suggest that Russell’s quote was taken out of context. Including the preceding sentences, I think we see that he was saying something different from what Mr. Bridges inferred:
“I am trying as far as possible … to start with perfectly plain truisms. My desire and wish is that the things I start with should be so obvious that you wonder why I spend my time stating them. This is what I aim at because the point of philosophy is to start with something so simple as not to seem worth stating, and to end with something so paradoxical that no one will believe it.”
Rather than aiming to “show off” as suggested by the letter-writer, I believe that Russell is saying something about the potentially surprising and unexpected consequences of many of our unquestioned, everyday beliefs. In fact, recognizing those consequences may be one of the hallmarks of wisdom.
I leave it to the reader to discover examples in their own thinking. If I have grown any wiser as I have grown older, it has often been from such recognitions.
BEN IRVIN
Asheville
Steinburg lucky to have Stiles as assistant
State Sen. Bob Steinburg and his legislative assistant Ed Stiles seem to have that “it” factor. Stiles helped me to get my unemployment benefits a few months back. Without his help, I would have been lost.
Mr. Stiles is an overgrown baby elephant capable of intense human emotion. Yes, he does seem to wear his heart on his sleeve.
He is my good luck charm and he’s in a class all his own. Unique is the word.
Mr. Steinburg is lucky to have him on his political team. In fact, I’m really surprised Mr. Stiles isn’t running for public office himself. He has a lot of common sense. His sense and sensibilities are rather refreshing. He has made a lasting impression on me, one that’s almost like a fine painting.
MARTHA PORTER
Elizabeth City