Bertrand Russell wrote: “The point of philosophy is to start with something so simple as not to seem worth stating and to end with something so paradoxical that no one will believe it.”
No, Bertrand. The point of writing to show off and provoke thought is what you are writing about. The point of philosophy is closer to this: to love wisdom, pursue it, and try to propagate it.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City