We are now living through the longest “I told you so” in American history.
The blatant lies, gaffes and disasters are too many to mention in just 13 months of this administration. Gas prices are shooting up faster than the Biden vote count at 2 a.m. Now, the enemies of America have stopped their laughing at Biden and Harris long enough to implement their aggressions across the globe.
Remember when Biden famously stated that Vladimir Putin was afraid of him because Biden was the only one to stand toe to toe with the Russian president? How’d that work out? Putin has now invaded Ukraine and the casualties will be tragic.
Every Biden voter should know that this war in Ukraine is on you. The blood of all the innocent citizens and soldiers is on your hands. You voted for this disaster.
Under weak leadership from then Presidents George Bush and Barack Obama, Putin invaded Georgia and Crimea, respectively. Remember Obama’s “red line” that Putin laughed at? Obama did nothing in response. Putin knew that Obama and Biden would do nothing, and they further emboldened him.
Under President Trump, we had four years of peace because Putin, China, Iran and North Korea saw what Trump did to the terrorists and despots across the world when they stepped out of line. Deep down you know full well that this would not be happening if Trump were president.
Putin and Xi Jinping see clearly how feeble and weak Biden is and they will take full advantage. I hope and pray that no American sons and daughters are sent to die in Ukraine. Elections have consequences and now the world sees what a weak and feckless U.S. looks like.
Biden’s greatest accomplishment so far is showing America and the world what a great President Donald Trump was.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s note: While President Barack Obama did issue a “red line” to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2012 about using chemical weapons against his own people, Obama did not issue a similar red line to Vladimir Putin prior to the Russian president’s decision to invade and annex Crimea in 2014.
Marathon organizers deserve high praise
A resounding “76 Trombones” shoutout and applause to the organizers, volunteers, and all the runners for a wonderful, inspiring two days at the inaugural Coast Guard Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K races this past weekend.
The logistics for little old Elizabeth City to pull off something like this had to be something, but thanks to coordination by all those involved, the city pulled it off.
I had the pleasure of being part of it as I ran the 5K on Friday evening and then returned on Saturday morning to participate as a spectator for the half and full marathons, cheering on the runners.
These were two very enjoyable days in our community. Now it’s on to next year’s Coast Guard 5K, half, and full marathons in Elizabeth City.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City