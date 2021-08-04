I am probably not the first person to tell you about the natural beauty in the byways and waterways around Elizabeth City, or the fresh air to breathe. So, let me share something inspiring about the wonderful place you all call home.
There is one word that towers even the tallest skyscrapers in the cities around the world; it is kindness. I found this word spelled out in beautiful letters next to the urn containing the ashes of my late friend Jim Sakolosky on the dais at the Holy Family Catholic Church.
According to Wikipedia, “kindness” is a type of behavior marked by acts of generosity, consideration or concern for others, without the expectation of praise or reward. It is the word that epitomizes Jim.
Elizabeth City is not on my usual route, as I live in Northern Virginia. I came here with my friend Bob Mussler for the celebration of Jim's life. Jim hired us at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the 1970s. There was kindness in the air and in the words spoken by Father P. Nicholas Cottrill, Jim’s children and wife loving Dixie, as well as everyone in his extended family and his friends.
For a Muslim, it was inspiring to be in a Catholic church because the spoken words revealed the commonality amongst the believers. The word on the dais also reminded me of what Prophet Muhammad said: “Be kind, for whenever kindness becomes part of something, it beautifies it.”
Jim was just nice and kind!
NASEER AHMAD
Oakton, Virginia