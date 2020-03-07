The blatant disrespect shown by U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on the steps of our Supreme Court last week insulted all loyal citizens of our nation, and most likely some citizens of the world, when he personally attacked and threatened members of our highest court by name.
What was Schumer's topic during his rant? He was trying to defend and justify the killing of babies with a heartbeat in a mother's womb.
And then a day later, he took to the floor of the Senate and further insulted us by making feeble excuses for his bad behavior but did not apologize. What was left of the Democratic Party imploded further.
To Sen. Schumer I say: "Have you no sense of decency, sir?" Attorney Joe Welch said this to Sen. Joe McCarthy during the June 9, 1954 Army-McCarthy hearings.
Frank Habit
Raleigh