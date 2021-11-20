On Thursday afternoon, Nov. 11, I was at the Northeastern High School track for a workout. I saw a deputy sheriff setting up metal detectors like the ones we all have to go through at airports. I also noticed temporary flood lights in areas around the field.
What struck me was how much things have changed since my boyhood days of the 1950s. Way back then we would walk up to the ticket booth, buy a ticket and walk into the stadium without going through any security at all except perhaps seeing a uniform policeman.
I was relating all of this to a friend later and he told me that in his hometown they no longer play football games on Friday nights. Saturday afternoons are safer, because drug dealers sleep during the day, he said.
All of this is a sad commentary on how things are now. I feel blessed to have been a boy back when I was able to attend a game without any security concerns in place.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
Biden putting US on path to greatness again
Thank you, President Biden.
Thank you for believing in America and all of our citizens.
Thank you for investing in America and the American people, all the American people.
Thank you for trying to work with everyone, even those who have chosen to mock you and to denigrate your actions.
Thank you for trying to work with the folks who tried and failed on Jan. 6th to overthrow the government of the United States of America.
Thank for working to pass bipartisan legislation that will build America back better.
Thank you for putting America in a position of leadership in the world once again. Thank you for representing America in a way that makes all Americans proud.
Is it enough? No, but it is a good start.
With the support and the help and the participation of good people, America is on the road to greatness once again.
AL DELGARBINO
Shiloh