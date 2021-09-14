Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson said that now we have demolished a statue of Lee, we need to demolish the myths about Lee.
I think that “lies” would be better than “myths.” My dictionary defines a myth as “a traditional story, originating in a preliterate society ... dealing with supernatural beings, ancestors or heroes....”
I haven’t looked up “lies,” but I think that a lie has to consciously be created but that a myth originates spontaneously. We should deconstruct every lie we identify and commit ourselves to finding and knowing truth which shall make us free, even though some truths decrease our happiness.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City