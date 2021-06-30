Currently several of the "multicultural/diversity calendars" list eight of the 12 months with the exception of January, July, August and December.
Those selected months of course provide an opportunity for individuals to recognize and celebrate their cultural heritage throughout the month.
Would it not be a "patriotic" idea to recommend to our state and local politicians that they propose the month of July to be identified as "USA Month," whereby not only the 4th would be celebrated but the entire period could be used to review and highlight what our forefathers here in this country meant by freedom through generation of the following documents:
• Declaration of Independence Preamble (1776)
• Bill of Rights (First 10 Amendments to U.S. Constitution 1789)
• Pledge of Allegiance (Devised 1892, formally adopted by Congress 1942)
I am a loyal U.S. citizen of Irish, English and French heritage.
WILLIAM REED
Elizabeth City