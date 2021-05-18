Congratulations, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten. We don’t want you to be duped into explaining your operation. You and your deputies did things by the book.
I’ve had discussions with the man who began the first SWAT operation in North Carolina in 1974 and based on the account of the operation in Elizabeth City as published by the liberal media, he rated the operation Wooten carried out on April 21 at well over 95% effective. No operation goes absolutely as planned because situations and timing are different. There’s also Murphy’s Law.
The subject of the operation was a known criminal who tried to harm our enforcers by running. He had resisted law enforcers before at a local motel. A superior court judge signed off on the warrant for the operation and I’m positive they did so based on information law enforcement had given them from surveillance.
Also, city enforcers are to be congratulated for the most part for downplaying the violators who are blocking our public streets. Now that those blowing the megaphones have taken flight out of town, we can deal with the situation according to the law.
“How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie should be assigned reading for the troublemakers who came to our city. That applies to the locals as well.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh