In reading through “Perquimans board OKs language for signs at monument” a few points stand out.
Although the Civil War ended 157 years ago, one county commissioner apparently still harbors resentment toward the North, noting that many of these Confederate monuments could not be installed earlier (this one in 1912) due to the destruction of resources by the North, comparing the South’s situation then to that of Ukraine today. He also seems reluctant to admit that local support for secession was not unanimous. Again, it’s 2022 already.
An earlier plan to relocate a local African American Union soldiers memorial to a nearby spot on the courthouse lawn, thereby relieving some of the pressure to remove their Confederate monument, failed. The commissioners nevertheless will hijack the memory of these soldiers (via an “explanatory” sign) in their effort to add legitimacy to their own monument. So even in death these souls will be forced to serve the interests of their masters. Neat move.
Remarkably, even those opposed to the existence of this monument voted for this plan. Racism will continue as long as good people, meaning well, continue to make compromises that accommodate it.
This monument, as are all such artifacts, is a visual aid in telling a story. But what is the true story? Explanatory signs aside, when visitors come to Hertford and happen upon this monument, what will they see? A town’s remembrance of local heroes who gave their life in the struggle to preserve a Southern way of life? Or racism, ignorance and backwardness?
Regardless of how its message may be interpreted, this monument ultimately says, “This is what we are, and we are proud of it.”
Make of it what you will.
ROD PHILLIPS
Edenton
Caudle example of what elected official should be
Billy Caudle, one of two City Council representatives for the First Ward, will not be running for re-election in May.
Mr. Caudle should be recognized for outstanding service during his two, two-year terms. He has a stellar attendance record, and arrives at meetings well prepared, as demonstrated by his insightful questions and concise comments.
Caudle has focused on doing the people’s business, and left his ego and any personal grievances at the back door. He consistently displayed common sense, intelligence and independence when participating in critical City Council debates.
I want to thank Billy Caudle for his professional commitment to City Council. His demeanor, dedication and deliberate decisions have been refreshing. He is an encouraging reminder of just how responsible our council representatives can be.
BILL HIEMER
Elizabeth City