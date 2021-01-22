This letter is in response to the letter, titled “Wishing for simpler, kinder, more elegant times,” published in the Jan. 17 edition.
Wishing for simpler, kinder, more elegant times? The actions truly described in the letter may have been true for white Americans, but what about Black America?
To show how we faired in the 1800s, I referenced the book my mother purchased some time ago called “Black America: A photographic Journey” by Marcia A. Smith.
In it, Smith states the following from 1877-1900 about Black America:
“W.E.B. Dubois wrote of the post-Civil War era, ‘The slave went free; stood for a brief moment in the sun; then moved back to slavery again.’ In the years following 1877, black farmers were driven off their land, black workers were paid unfair wages, black politicians were thrown out of office and black voters were barred from the ballot box.”
It goes on to say:
“In the late 1877, Henry Adams of Louisiana concluded that African-Americans had to leave the South to survive — even if it meant they had to desert the U.S. ... Although nearly 15,000 African American fled the South for Kanas in 1878 and 1880, thousands more sought refuge and freedom in Nebraska and other western territories.”
Wishing for simpler, kinder, more elegant times? It depends upon whose prospective you are viewing those times.
EARLINE SUTTON
Elizabeth City
Biden will never be the president Trump was
If you find what I share with you offensive then you have not done your homework and are one of those who take what is handed to you.
During my many travels since 1975 I’ve followed the shenanigans of Joe Biden. He was a nothing then and he continues to be a nothing today. Do your homework and you’ll see this for yourself.
I am not a debater, but I would like very much to take him on and expose him to the voters who blindly voted for him. We need the likes of Donald J. Trump to be the chief executive officer and president of our United States of America.
Also, the people who stormed the nation’s Capitol Building on Jan. 6 were set up by those who are anti-democracy and anti-you and me who support this, the greatest nation on earth.
What Democrats tried to fool the viewers with did not work. Democrats need to sleep well, for there are some of us who continue, and shall continue, forever to support and abide by the Constitution to protect us.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh