I'm writing in response to two recent stories: "ECSU eyes building skybridge first," and "Edenton eyes system for detecting gunshots," both published in your July 16 edition.
I found the two stories alarming. First of all, we have to put a bridge over a road so people can get across safely. Evidently pedestrian marked crosswalks, signs, and reduced speed limits are not doing the job.
Secondly, Edenton has to install a system so they can hear where the gunshots are coming from in the town. That's not exactly putting out the welcome mat. What's a visitor to think when planning to visit this historic town after reading that in the paper? Perhaps change their plans and go elsewhere.
Two pitiful situations!
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City