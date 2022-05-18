In 1983 singer and songwriter Anne Murray had a hit song, “A Little Good News.” Someone said at the time, “This song struck a chord with listeners who were exasperated with the inflation/recession cycle, crime wave, and renewed Cold War with an increasingly aggressive Soviet Union that was going on at the time.”
That was 1983. Sounds like 2022 doesn’t it?
Murray sang: “I rolled out this morning kids had the mornin’ news show on, Bryant Gumbel was talkin’ ‘bout the fighting in Lebanon. Some senator was squawkin’ ‘bout the bad economy. It’s gonna get worse you see, we need a change in policy. There’s a local paper rolled up in a rubber band. One more sad story’s one more than I can stand. Just once how I’d like to see the headline say ‘Not much to print today, can’t find nothin’ bad to say,” and it goes on.
I asked myself, how did we get here to where the vitriol between Americans seems to be off the charts?
Well, my thought is that prior to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and all other social media platforms, these problems didn’t appear to exist. The more I thought about it the more convinced I became that the problem in American society today is social media. Everything is instant. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc., were designed by their developers to be addictive to their users and they have proven to be. Whistleblowers from these platforms have already testified publicly to that fact.
I’ve read about depression setting in if a user on Facebook doesn’t get any “likes” or a “thumbs-up.” How much cyber bulling via these platforms has caused pain to families because of youth suicide? These platforms have split America into two factions that absolutely abhor each other and all the while Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, and other social media CEOs continue to rake in billions of dollars at our expense.
The only success they can claim is that they have successfully divided America. Not something to be proud of. The sad thing is America is letting them get away with it. With that said, “Good night David, Good night Chet.”
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City
