I’m writing in response to a letter published March 16 titled, “Comparing Trump to Jesus way over the line.”
Obviously, no one on Earth can compare to Jesus. But I know for a fact that President Donald Trump has supported our religious freedoms. When I voted for Trump I knew I was not voting for a preacher. I instead was voting for Trump to be our president, and, oh boy, has he delivered.
The letter-writers obviously do not believe in freedom of speech, unless it is one way: anti-Trump. Those who support our president have never, from day one, received equal coverage from the newspapers. If that were so, Trump would be regarded as the greatest president ever because of his many accomplishments. You might not agree only because you oppose his policies. This is my opinion and I will remain subscribed to The Daily Advance.
The letter-writers accuse Trump of lying repeatedly. Isn’t this also merely biased opinion? Yes, of course it is.
The letter-writers also say that pro-Trump letters are offensive to most. I will remind these writers that the majority of North Carolinians voted for Trump in 2016 and, based on polls I’ve seen, will do so again in 2020.
The letter-writers are attempting, in my opinion, to lead the readers of this paper to believe that because they are somehow more educated people, they inevitably get to judge who is right or wrong. They rationalize that thoughtful people such as themselves do not write these pro-Trump musings.
If the letter they are upset with is so horrible, they should explain in detail their disagreements line by line. This is what I am trying to do with my letter and reasonings: oppose those viewpoints put forth by these writers. I have read many letters I disagree with, none of which should not be published as long as we conservatives get equal freedom to express our own viewpoints. In my opinion, letters from both sides should be rooted in facts and truth rather than ideology.
The letter-writers also mentioned that they would cancel their newspaper subscription the very next time such a conservative diatribe was published with no editorial disclaimer. Sounds to me like blackmail with a capital “B.”
The letter-writers clearly do not support freedom of speech and what it means to most Americans. I’d like to thank them, though. Clearly they have awakened some people, both educated and uneducated, the thoughtful and the unthoughtful.
Carl H. Pickell
Elizabeth City