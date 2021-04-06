Don’t just shrug and shirk. Plan your work. Don’t just gab and go. Be still and know. Don’t just wine and dine. Walk the line. Pay the fine.
Also, don’t just beg and “borry” and say you’re sorry. Plan tomorry. Don’t just joke and jest. Do your best to pass each test and earn your rest.
Don’t just sneak and snuggle. Endure the struggle. Don’t just scrimp and save and avoid the grave. Do what you crave.
Don’t just complain and moan. Repent. Confess and atone. Get a move on. You’ve got a face to shave off and a world to save.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City