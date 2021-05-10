Here are some things that matter more than a mean tweet:
Joe Biden making a fool of himself again at the virtual climate summit being the only world leader wearing a mask.
Biden saying his son Hunter is the smartest person he knows even though his son smoked parmesan cheese off a dirty hotel room floor.
Project Veritas videos showing a CNN technical director admitting the network is a “left-wing” propaganda and don’t report Black-on-Asian crimes because it could set back Black Lives Matter. A co-founder of the BLM is now buying her fourth home.
If you’re worried about Biden taking your guns, just place them all at the top of your stairs. They will be safe there.
Over a year now and America is still waiting for just one statement from Anthony Fauci to be correct.
Who’s not sick of those who say cops need to be defunded or need more training? You had 18 years to teach your delinquent kids not to loot, steal, set buildings on fire, block traffic, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack innocent citizens. Lousy and nonexistent parents are the problem, not the police.
What has America come to when a 16-year-old girl can’t even peacefully stab another girl with a butcher knife without the police getting involved?
To those who support the killing of an entire generation in the womb but tell everyone else to wear masks to “save lives,” your words are a joke and an embarrassment.
How conservatives deny people the right to vote. Require an ID, must be alive, must not vote more than once, require citizenship. That’s it.
Never forget folks, somewhere out there is a 2-year-old girl whose mother is a stripper, her father is a former crackhead and her grandpa is president of the United States. I could go on for days but lastly, my absolute favorite quote by a U.S. president ever is by Joe Biden: “So the best way to get something done, if you, if you hold dear to that, you uh um, like to be able uh…anyway.” How inspiring.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor's note: President Biden wasn't the only world leader who wore a facemask during the virtual summit. According to USA Today, which fact-checked the claim he was the world leader wearing a mask during the two-day summit, Argentinian President Alberto Fernández, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are also seen wearing facemasks during the event.