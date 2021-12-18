Everyone who watches TV or reads the newspaper knows about cancel culture. It affects us all because of social media, left-wing tax-free organizations, bad TV news stations and more importantly cowardly corporate CEOs.
The constitution guarantees free speech, but our nation’s forefathers never could have ever conceived of social media and for-profit TV news. The left can’t tolerate the flow of free speech because nothing is more dangerous to these people than history, facts, mathematics and economics. These people use every dirty trick they can think of to block news and free speech.
Following real news is not easy but with practice you learn which newspapers, radio stations, podcasts, and TV stations and channels can be trusted. Unfortunately, you may also find the organizations that pretend to be helping a particular group are mostly just filling their own pockets.
When I was young my older cousin used to say, “I was much happier before I knew this stuff.” I didn’t understand what he was trying to say then but as they say, “With age comes wisdom.” I understand now.
I wish I could tell you that cancel culture is new and will pass. But forms of it have been used by dictators such as Josef Stalin, Mao Zedong, Benito Mussolini and Adolph Hitler, to name a few.
How do we stop cancel culture from devouring our constitution and freedoms? First, use your common sense. If things that your fathers, mothers, grandfathers and grandmothers took pride in, let that be your guide.
Second, learn history, especially about the many people who gave their lives so we could thrive in this great nation.
Also, make piece with the fact that politicians that promise you everything without any effort are more interested in controlling you then helping you. Remember, not all our politicians or unelected bureaucrats are smart, so don’t be a lemming.
There are so many things that we can do to help, but I will leave with a quote from Edmund Burke: “Evil triumphs when good people do nothing.”
LEROY NEWCOMB
Elizabeth City