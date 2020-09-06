I suspect that even the most politically liberal person would admit that, ordinarily, change has to occur within an established framework in order to qualify as progress. No sensible person, after all, believes that scoring goals is made easier by removing the goalposts.
I also suspect that even the most politically conservative person would admit that sometimes the framework itself has to be changed in order to accommodate any reasonable definition of progress, since pretty much all traditional value systems are based to some extent upon preconceptions which are later proven to be invalid.
Further, I suspect that both conservatives and liberals would agree that, at least on rare occasions, the framework has to be completely demolished (the Soviet Union comes to mind); and when that becomes necessary, it’s often wise to return to an earlier system. Germany returning to a republican system of government after the destruction of Nazism was progress, for example.
True conservatives are sensible, and true liberals are reasonable. Sensible people are reasonable, and reasonable people are sensible. Any difference between them is merely a matter of emphasis.
Radicals and reactionaries are occasionally right, and practically no one is always wrong.
Unfortunately, exaggeration is the lifeblood of political competition. It’s the job of politicians and their proxies to exaggerate, and it’s the responsibility of sensible, reasonable people to be aware of that fact.
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City