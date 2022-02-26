I cannot tell you how tedious it is to have to drive over these speed bumps in Elizabeth City. I should know: I live on Main Street, and they are under my wheels constantly.
The flip side of this situation is that as a result of these speed bumps, the culture of Main Street has changed dramatically. You can now pull your car out of your driveway or cross the street without fear of being struck by someone who is attempting to gain warp speed heading downtown.
A quiet and calm aspect has returned to Main Street, where recently there had been the mayhem of speeders and the blare of thumping radios. Little old grannies and pensioners with oxygen bottles are being sighted once again, along with runners, dog walkers, children on bikes, entire families, and sweethearts strolling hand in hand — all of whom have returned to enjoy the peace and safety of this fine avenue.
I realize others find these bumps annoying, and I can identify with that. They are. But let’s face it — if drivers were willing to travel at the speed limit, there would be no need for speed bumps.
My suggestion? Put speed bumps on every downtown street. Let’s bring back the culture downtown has long been missing — that of a gracious, inviting, genteel kind of place to live, work and walk around in.
MARYANN JORDAN
Elizabeth City
Small will always be Great One in reader’s book
It was as if it was yesterday.
Precious memories.
Herbert Small and my Marjorie and I sort of bonded when we first met over 60 years ago.
He and his wife, Annette, and Marjorie and I were married the same year: 1951.
He shall forever be a Great One in our one-in-a-million club.