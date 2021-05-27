Pasquotank County commissioners have finally stopped kicking the can down the road and are making progress on moving the Confederate statue on down the road for placement on private property.
There are some who won’t understand why the move is necessary. First of all, the statue does not represent all of the public in a positive light — like, for instance, the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., does. In fact, it represents a time of treason, division and extreme white supremacy.
Some say the statue represents Southern pride. A statue of Adolph Hitler may represent, for some people, German pride, while a statue of Nat Turner may represent, for some, African American pride. Pride or not, a statue of Turner doesn’t belong in a white neighborhood and a statue of Hitler doesn’t belong in a Jewish community.
The states of the Confederacy seceded from the central government of the United States, made their own flag and elected their own president. So why do their statues need to be commemorated in prominent places in America? Remember, they rebelled because they felt that the rights of their states were being stolen.
Some people believe that their history is being stolen with the removal of these statues. Thinking something has been stolen seems to be a common cry. History, good and bad, is preserved in books, videos, documentaries, museums and graveyards. Therefore, history is not lost or stolen.
Perhaps one could understand better the necessity of removing Confederate statues from public sites if the Union and Confederacy were thought of as two football teams. The Confederacy was the losing team and the Union was the winning team. Why would it be alright to erect a statue of the losing team and display it in the locker room (America) of the winning team?
The only sense erecting a statue of the losing team in the winning team’s locker room makes is to intimidate the winning team — but in this case, only a certain segment of the winning team: the ones who physically worked the hardest.
In my opinion the Confederate statues were erected to send a message, and that message is: “We may have lost but you didn’t win; we are still supreme over you.” Of course the messengers didn’t mind this because it was an inspiring message for them.
I think “we are supreme” was the general feeling of those who stormed the nation’s Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Closed minds and closed hearts may never see the necessity of removing Confederate statues from public places but I think Pasquotank officials should speed up their plans to relocate this one.
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City