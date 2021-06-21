When I read the article in June 16 edition of The Daily Advance that Meads Pool would not be open this summer it made me sad — even more so when looking at the photo you featured from 2019 that showed kids having so much fun.
After a year of lockdowns we are all looking for moments of what life use to be.
Growing up in a city of 28,000 we had four city swimming pools. The day after school let out and the pools opened for the summer that's where we headed; that's where we spent our time on those hot summer days.
It is surprising to me that Elizabeth City does not have any city-run swimming pools and we are dealing with hot, humid, southern weather. Actually, it's more shocking than surprising.
At least there are two places that provide some relief: The Roger McLean Splash Pad, and the splash pad at Fun Junction. I have even enjoyed, after a run there, joining the kids under the fountain sprinkling waters.
It's not exactly the same as jumping into a swimming pool, but it's better than nothing at all. However, I do think we could do better for the youth of our city.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City