A subheadline on one of your recent stories said, “Snoots backs Young, says Williams will split conservatives.” I couldn’t agree more. Christina Williams is going to be a “Ross Perot,” or a spoiler, in Elizabeth City’s mayoral race.
This is deja vu of the Pasquotank County commissioners race in 2020. What’s ironic here is that Jonathan Snoots is so overly concerned about splitting conservatives. He sure wasn’t concerned about that back in 2020 when he ran as an unaffiliated candidate against Republican Bill Ward and Democrat Bill Sterritt.
He split the vote in that election that I believe Ward could have easily won. We all know how that turned out: Sterritt won.
Spoilers are an indication to me that a party is split. Spoilers are becoming more and more prevalent in local and national elections and they’re costing conservatives races we could easily win.
The 2020 U.S. Senate race in Georgia is a prime example. Republican Doug Collins was the spoiler and by running against incumbent U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the Democrats won that Senate seat. I believe Loeffler could have won on the first ballot had Collins not run and instead supported her.
Spoilers like Williams, Snoots, Collins and Perot — the latter the Reform Party candidate who ran twice for president in the 1990s — have an agenda and it’s not winning. Conservatives need to be more concerned about winning races rather than making political statements to obtain headlines.
Since 2008 the chasm between Democrats and Republicans has grown wider with every passing day. My problem is that those running for political office will say or do anything that will garnish them a vote. I’ve always believed that politicians have split personalities: one as a candidate and the other as an elected official. Spoilers, whether they be Democrat or Republican, will almost certainly spell defeat for their party.
Select a good conservative candidate, vet them thoroughly, and then have all Republicans get behind and support them all the way to the voting booth.