While partisan rancor gets the lion’s share of headlines in North Carolina political coverage, there have been many important issues our lawmakers have been working on together behind the scenes.
As we prepare for a new year, it’s important to take stock of what’s gone right in our politics. I am grateful for Gov. Roy Cooper’s leadership and the bipartisan work he and our legislative leaders put in to get a budget signed this year.
I’m particularly proud of the section of the budget that addresses flood resiliency. The spending plan provides a record $100 million in funding to support communities across the state through the creation of a Stormwater Investment Infrastructure Fund. The legislation also establishes the Flood Resilience Blueprint which equips local and state leaders to develop cost-effective and regional mitigation approaches.
The legislation is a strong start and builds on Governor Cooper’s Executive Order 80 and the state’s Climate Risk Assessment and Resilience Plan. Next year I hope to see sustained strong commitment from our lawmakers to address flooding. As North Carolina invests in new and upgraded infrastructure, the state must take climate risks into account in deciding where to locate and how to design those projects.
Addressing flood risk and other climate impacts is not a partisan issue: it benefits all North Carolinians from the coast to the mountains and from cities to farms. I hope North Carolina’s leaders will continue to work together to tackle the pressing issues of flood preparedness and recovery.
TOMMY FULCHER
Southern Shores