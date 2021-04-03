Do you ever get the creepy feeling you’ve seen the actions of the Harris-Biden administration somewhere in the past? Seriously, does history repeat itself?
Ecclesiastes 1:9 says it does. Take a look back at recent history. I’m giving President Franklin Roosevelt a pass on this one but President Eisenhower stands out as the most power-grabbing president of modern times. By an executive order he threw Elizabeth City as well as the entire country into economic chaos when he closed military bases everywhere — including the Weeksville blimp base.
According to some reports 3,000 people lost their jobs as a result. Overnight, Elizabeth City almost became a ghost town. If you know where to look you’ll see a few boarded-up relics of the 1950s era all over the place, and it all came about because local people and the state Legislature stood by and did little to combat the egregious trampling of states’ rights.
The closure of the blimp base may have been prevented by a little-known thing called “nullification” — local governments deciding to assert their rights and not enforce actions taken by a powerful federal government — but local politicians were far too cowardly to stand up and do it.
North Carolina lawmakers could use nullification now, so why don’t they? Why doesn’t North Carolina and the rest of the “red states” join with Texas and other border states, for example, to combat the immigrant invasion at the southern border? All of us have a monumental stake in this and the future of our country hangs in the balance. Our elected officials should be outraged but they’re not because they love their jobs more than their country.
This grabbing of power didn’t stop with the Eisenhower administration. Like Yogi Berra would say: “It’s deja vu all over again.” This power grabbing continued under President Kennedy as well as Presidents Johnson, Nixon, Clinton and others to some degree. And now it’s the Harris-Biden autocratic government’s turn to seize power.
We can stop the Harris-Biden usurpation of power by joining in a nullification action against the federal government. It’s legal!
CALVIN LACY
Hertford
Protect landowners from deer dog hunters
Article I, Section 19, of the N.C. Constitution, mandates that “no person shall be denied the equal protection of the laws.”
North Carolina law protects citizens living west of the dog line by totally banning deer dog hunting. Citizens living in the eastern 50 counties need equal protection.
I am requesting the Pasquotank County commissioners protect the citizens of Pasquotank by requiring deer dog hunters to have landowner permission before turning dogs loose. With such an ordinance, the hunters may use dogs and the citizens have equal protection under the law from this trespassing hobby.
The Pasquotank County manager has said the commissioners will look at this issue in April. I urge anyone affected by dog hunters to voice their concerns to commissioners.
DOUG LANE
Pasquotank County