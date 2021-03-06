As the publisher of the school play “Fosters” at the center of the controversy explained in The Perquimans Weekly’s Feb 28 article, we are dismayed that state Sen. Bob Steinberg would write such a negative public Facebook post regarding this script without ever reading it or speaking to the play’s publisher or playwright.
“Fosters” is a touching and sweet story about the special bond between foster children and shelter animals. Every character is clearly identified as either male or female without the slightest suggestion that any character might be transgender.
Kendra Thomas, the playwright of “Fosters,” is a teacher as well as a playwright. She is a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University and Lamar University, where she obtained her doctorate in education.
Pioneer Drama Service is proud to publish more than a dozen of Thomas’ young adult plays written specifically for students in a school setting. Her plays has been produced more than 1,000 times in both secular and religious schools throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Other topics Thomas addresses in her award-winning plays include coping with ADHD, bullying, being abused, grieving for a deceased parent and peer pressure.
Owned and operated by the founding family since 1963, Pioneer Drama Service represents over 1,200 titles and is the premiere play publisher for the educational market in North America.
We are extremely disappointed that Sen. Steinberg would make misleading statements critical of this play — and by extension, Thomas and Pioneer Drama Service — clearly without spending even five minutes doing any research into the matter.
DEBRA FENDRICH
Englewood, Colorado
Editor’s note: The author is executive editor of Pioneer Drama Service.